Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $16,326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

