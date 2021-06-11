Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

