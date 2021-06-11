Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 35,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,335,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $677.25 million, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 359,871 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 298,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

