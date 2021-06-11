Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 635.20 ($8.30). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 634.20 ($8.29), with a volume of 1,472,113 shares trading hands.

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

