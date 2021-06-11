Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 10%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.87. 332,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,675,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Several analysts have commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.40 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

