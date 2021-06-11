Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 10%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.87. 332,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,675,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.
Several analysts have commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.40 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.
About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.
