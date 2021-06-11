Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,398 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

