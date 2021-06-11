Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

