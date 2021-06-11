Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after buying an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,970,252. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

