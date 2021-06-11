Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,813 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

