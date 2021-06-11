Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $602.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

