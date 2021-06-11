River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

