Rivulet Capital LLC Invests $119.88 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,884,000. NICE makes up approximately 6.5% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.23. 3,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,081. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $181.76 and a one year high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

