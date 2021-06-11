RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In related news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $209,141. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $380.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.