RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

