RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.