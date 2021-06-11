Robert W. Baird Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $240.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Shares of VRTX opened at $216.77 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

