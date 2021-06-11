Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.53

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 1080172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Roche alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Roche by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.