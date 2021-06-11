Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,898 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after acquiring an additional 588,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

BIP opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

