Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

