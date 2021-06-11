Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

