Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2,926.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.04. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.