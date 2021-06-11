Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 3,177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77.

