Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

NYSE:ROK opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.01. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $281.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

