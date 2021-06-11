Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.