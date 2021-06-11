Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.38.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

