Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post sales of $617.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $609.75 million and the highest is $626.00 million. Roku posted sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Roku by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.98. 2,340,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,169. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 448.42 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.39.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

