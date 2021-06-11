Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,409 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $34,642,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,807. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

