Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.67. 70,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $390.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

