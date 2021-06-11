Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $105.00. 2,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,846. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

