Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,617 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.46. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

