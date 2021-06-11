Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

