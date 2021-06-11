Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,346.20 ($17.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,329.28. The stock has a market cap of £105.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

