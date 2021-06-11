Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.73 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $76.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.