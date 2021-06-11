Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.96 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Monro worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

