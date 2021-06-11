S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.