Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 1,495,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

