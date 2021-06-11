Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $1,000,000.43 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,908,138.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Safehold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

