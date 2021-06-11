Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Safety Insurance Group worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $80.52 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

