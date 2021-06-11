San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 101,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $255.42 million, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

