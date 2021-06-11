Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.