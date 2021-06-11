Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Purchases C$25,032.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,813,487.

William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, William Wignall acquired 7,800 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,960.00.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.01 million and a PE ratio of 72.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

