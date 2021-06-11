Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.63.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.37. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

