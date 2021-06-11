SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 905.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.07 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

