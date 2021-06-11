Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Wealthsimple US Ltd.

Wealthsimple US Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.61. 32,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

