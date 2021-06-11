Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.15 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

