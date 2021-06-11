Sciencast Management LP Makes New $766,000 Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 47,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

