Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $191.67 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

