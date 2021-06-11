Sciencast Management LP Purchases 29,607 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 692,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

