Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $223.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

