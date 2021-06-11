Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Scientific Games worth $260,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 153,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $72.54 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

